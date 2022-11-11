UPDATE: NOV. 11 AT 10:54 A.M
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:
The decedents from the incident that occurred on 10/28/2022 have been identified as 62-year-old female Tricia DeMotts and 65-year-old male Stanley Grotberg, both from Bigfork. Investigation has identified both victims had been shot in their home in Bigfork. Investigators are finalizing investigation, have submitted evidence for processing, and information is being submitted to the Flathead County Attorneys office for review.
BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
