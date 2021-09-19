FERNDALE, Mont. - A man died in a rollover crash in Ferndale early Sunday morning.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report, the man was driving southbound on Highway 83 around 2 a.m. The vehicle went off the righthand side of the road, and the man overcorrected left causing the rollover.
MHP said the vehicle rolled at least three-and-a-half times before stopping on the driver's side.
The driver did not have their seat belt on, and they were ejected and pronounced dead on arrival, according to MHP.
The driver was a 50-year-old man from Bigfork, Montana.
Speed is considered a factor in this crash.