BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems.
Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
