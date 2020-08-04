KALISPELL, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says Bird Island on Flathead Lake near Finley Point is now closed to the public due to wildfire danger.
Montana FWP says a wildfire is actively burning on the island, creating unsafe conditions and leading FWP to implement an emergency closure effective immediately on Aug. 4. The island is closed to all public access and recreation until further notice.
Bird Island encompasses 30 acres off the southeast shore of Flathead Lake and is a Wildlife Habitat Protection Area that was originally purchased for goose nesting.
FWP says it has worked closely with Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and would like to thank crews for promptly responding to the fire. Due to serious safety concerns related to fighting the fire on the island, FWP has made the decision to not actively suppress the fire.
"There is a lot of dense undergrowth, downed or hanging tree snags and other hazards that make it unsafe for firefighters," said FWP Regional Wildlife Manager Neil Anderson. "We recognize there may be concerns about the fire’s damage to the island but the risk to the safety of the firefighters is too significant to actively engage the fire."