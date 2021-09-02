WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A black bear was euthanized in the Many Glacier area after it had been food-conditioned.
According to Glacier National Park’s release, on Aug. 28 the bear was reported to be moving through the Many Glacier Campground and was not readily responsive to attempts to move it out of campsites.
The bear returned on Aug. 29 and was seen snatching apples out of an open trunk while visitors were nearby packing their vehicle.
The bear then ate the apples at the campsite, exhibiting little fear of humans.
Park staff tried to verbally haze the bear out of the campground, however, the bear reportedly tried to stop at another campsite where people were preparing breakfast. After the bear was hazed out into the woods, it went back half an hour later.
Based on pictures and visitor reports, the park says it is possible this could be the same bear that was approaching people and exhibiting unusual behavior near Grinnell Lake last week, resulting in closure of the Grinnell Lake trail on August 25th.
DNA samples collected from both sites will be tested and compared to determine if the same animal was involved in both incidents.
The adult female bear was trapped in a culvert trap on Sept. 1 near the Many Glacier housing area.
In accordance with Glacier National Park’s Bear Management Plan, and in consultation with park wildlife biologists, the bear was euthanized.
The bear was estimated to be around four years old and approximately 120 pounds. A field necropsy revealed it to be in otherwise healthy condition.
“Food-conditioned bears are those that have sought and obtained non-natural foods, destroyed property, or displayed aggressive, non-defensive behavior towards humans and are removed from the wild. Given this bear’s behavior and successful acquisition of human foods the decision was made to remove the animal from the park. Once a bear has become food-conditioned, hazing and aversive conditioning are unlikely to be successful in reversing this type of behavior. Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns,” the release reads. “Black bears are not good candidates for animal capture facilities such as zoos and animal parks due to the plentiful nature of the species throughout the United States.”
Visitors are being reminded to keep campgrounds and developed areas clean and free of food and trash. Local residents and businesses located in and around the park are also being reminded to secure all types of non-natural food sources including garbage, livestock feed, pet food, bird seed and hummingbird feeders.
Anyone who sees a bear along the road is asked to not stop, as stopping and watching roadside bears will likely start what the park refers to as a “bear jam” as other motorists follow along.