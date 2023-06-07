KALISPELL, Mont. - Along the Middle Fork Flathead River a woman was injured during an encounter she had with a black bear Wednesday Morning.
During a guided overnight trip, she reported sleeping on the ground when she sustained injuries from what they believe is a black bear.
Bear spray was deployed but the bear continued to return back to the camp.
At Logan Health Whitefish, the woman was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fish, Wildlife and parks (FWP) specialists are searching for the bear.
Montana FWP provided these tips on staying safe in bear county:
Stay alert and look for bear activity.
Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.
Follow local land management agency food storage orders and properly store unattended food and anything else with a scent.
Food storage options are:
Bear boxes
Hard-sided vehicles (car, truck, RV). Avoid leaving attractants in vehicles for extended periods of time (backcountry trips).
IGBC-certified bear resistant containers
Electric fencing
For more bear safety tips, visit FWP's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.