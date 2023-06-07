Black bear

KALISPELL, Mont. - Along the Middle Fork Flathead River a woman was injured during an encounter she had with a black bear Wednesday Morning. 

During a guided overnight trip, she reported sleeping on the ground when she sustained injuries from what they believe is a black bear. 

Bear spray was deployed but the bear continued to return back to the camp. 

At Logan Health Whitefish, the woman was treated with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Fish, Wildlife and parks (FWP) specialists are searching for the bear. 

Montana FWP provided these tips on staying safe in bear county:

  • Stay alert and look for bear activity.

  • Carry bear spray close at hand and know how to use it.

  • Follow local land management agency food storage orders and properly store unattended food and anything else with a scent.

  • Food storage options are:

    • Bear boxes

    • Hard-sided vehicles (car, truck, RV). Avoid leaving attractants in vehicles for extended periods of time (backcountry trips).

    • IGBC-certified bear resistant containers

    • Electric fencing

For more bear safety tips, visit FWP's website.

