Kalispell, Mont. - The Blackfeet Drug Task Force is holding a meeting with a barbeque dinner to share updates on recent activities and join in conversation about solutions with community members.
The meeting is open to the public on Tuesday, June 18, from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Stickgame Arbor in Browning.
In addition to a provided barbeque dinner and door prizes, attendees will be able to learn about the signs of overdose, receive Narcan training, discuss drug use in the community and learn about public health and law enforcement responses.
After declaring a state of emergency on drug overdoses, including fentanyl overdoses, the Blackfeet Nation established the drug task force in March 2022, reporting 17 overdoses and four drug-related deaths occurred in the span of one week.
Last week Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reported seizing over 1,000 fentanyl pills and more than 40 grams of methamphetamine from one house. The five people who were in the house are now facing tribal and federal charges.
The Blackfeet Manpower facebook post recommends calling 406-845-5394 or emailing mistylaplant1@gmail.com if more information is needed.
