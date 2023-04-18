LAKESIDE, Mont. - Blacktail Mountain is extending its 25th anniversary season for one more day Saturday, April 22.
A release from Blacktail Mountain said in a release more snow is expected in the forecast this week.
Additionally, Blacktail Mountain is extending its Thirfty Thursday deal for the last day at $25, and those will be available online only until Thursday at midnight.
2022/2023 season passes and 2023 spring passes are valid to use.
The ski mountain will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Blacktail will release more information on available services and celebration details throughout the week.
