LAKESIDE, Mont. - For one ski mountain in western Montana, the closest hospital is two hours away... on a good day. That's why Blacktail Mountain's Quick Response Unit is essential for keeping skiers safe.
This Valentine's Day, the unit is asking for patrons' help at their annual fundraiser. Because the mountain is so remote, the level of care the unit has to be able to provide is next level. All the patrollers are at least EMTs. They are able to fit braces and give medications that people may not usually receive on a ski hill. Above all, they are able to do it all for free, because of the money raised at their annual Poker Run.
The event is Feb. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This year's theme is Patrol Prom. There will be skiing, mini games, prizes, food and a best dressed prom king and queen crowned. The money raised ends up going right back to the skiers, Taylor Peters, Blacktail ski patroller, said.
"[It funds] better quality gear, more comfort for you, more medications, more IV endorsements.. if you were to break your femur out on this mountain, you would really want the medications we are able to give you," Peters said. "It's mostly just better equipment and more of the things that we can offer patients is what the fundraiser pays for."
It's important to be able to do this because two hours may be too long for some medical emergencies, she said.
