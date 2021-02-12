Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&