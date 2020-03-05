KALISPELL - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is doing boat inspections during the 2020 early-season to prevent the spreading of aquatic invasive species in Montana waters.
The following boats must be inspected, according to a release from FWP:
- Boats coming from east of the Continental Divide and into the western part
- Boats from out-of-state; however, boats inspected in Wyoming or Idaho are allowed with evidence of inspection
- Boats entering within the Flathead Basin if previously entered in water somewhere else
- Boats entering in the Flathead Lake Mack Days will need evidence it was inspected for the 2020 season upon first entries
- Boats that have a ballast or bladder coming from another state or heading west of the Continental Divide must be disinfected before they enter the water
- Water recreaters should check for further requirements if boating in Whitefish Lake or in Glacier National Park
According to the release, FWP will do inspections free of charge at their regional headquarters in Kalispell, located at 490 N. Meridian near the fairgrounds on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Inspections at the Region 1 office will begin March 16 and continue every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes will inspect boats in collaboration with FWP, according to the release. Their inspection stop is located on U.S. Highway 93 in Ravalli, and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. More hours will be added when spring approaches.
Inspection appointments can be made in advance Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at a regional or area FWP office.
FWP says more inspection stops will open up later in the spring.