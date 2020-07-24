LAKE CO., Mont - The Lake County Sheriff's Office is reporting they recovered the body of a man from the Flathead River near Buffalo Bridge Thursday night.
According to a release from LCSO, the body of Dayton Conrad, 21, was recovered at 11 p.m.
LCSO says Lake County 911 received a report from Conrad's friend he had jumped from the Buffalo Cliffs Saturday, and was not able to get back to shore. He was reportedly last seen getting pulled underwater by the current. LCSO says initial search efforts were unsuccessful.
LCSO says Conrad's family asked them to extend their gratitude toward everyone who helped out in the locating and recovery of Conrad.