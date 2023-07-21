UPDATE, JULY 21:
Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short reports that Johnathan Orr’s body was found Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies along with Can-Am Search and Rescue responded to a report of a body seen in the Pinkham Creek area of Lake Koocanusa around 5:00 pm Wednesday.
Divers were able to recover the body, which was positively identified as Johnathan Orr.
“I would like to thank all who were involved in the search and recovery,” Sheriff Short said.
EUREKA, Mont. - A call was received, on July 16, by Eureka Area Dispatch about a man near Pinkham Creek that jumped off a cliff into Koocanusa Reservoir and never came back up.
Can-Am Search and Rescue (CASAR) and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) were called to the scene after the incident.
Deputies were told Jonathan Orr sat near the water as others jumped, he then climbed the cliff, about 90 feet high, and jumped.
A man who watched the fall swam over and began to search for Orr but he never resurfaced.
CASAR showed up with four motorized watercrafts and searched through the night and made no discovery.
Search continued in an attempt to locate Orr with canines and multiple divers, but was still unsuccessful.
The search for Jonathan Orr is still ongoing.
Article originally published July 19, 2023.
