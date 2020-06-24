KALISPELL - The body of the man who went into the Flathead River after his raft tipped over Tuesday has been found Wednesday morning.
The Flathead County Sheriff Brain Heino tells us the man's body was found between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
According to Sheriff Heino, four people were inside the raft, two minors and two adults. A male adult went into the river.
Numerous agencies arrived to the location to assist in the river rescue using multiple boats and aircrafts.
Rescue crews were able to track where the raft tipped and they found his body with the help of witness statements.
Sheriff Heino says there is not official cause of death released at this time as the incident is under investigation and awaiting autopsy.
Sheriff Heino says the man did not have a life vest on and the water was relatively cold at 56 degrees.
Sheriff Heino says he is talking to the family right now, and the man's identity will be released Wednesday afternoon.