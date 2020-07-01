GLACIER NATIONAL PARK- The body of a missing Pocatello man was found in Glacier National Park Wednesday afternoon.
Glacier National Park Search and Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue were all involved in the search.
According to Glacier National Park, George Calvin Adams’ car was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park Monday, June 29.
Adams' body was found and recovered by Two Bear Air Rescue in the Hidden Meadows area south of Polebridge.
The cause of death is currently unknown.
[1 of 2] The body of a missing Pocatello man was found in Glacier National Park early this afternoon. George Calvin Adams, whose vehicle was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park on Monday, June 29, was found in the Hidden Meadows area south of Polebridge.— Glacier National Park (@GlacierNPS) July 1, 2020
[2 of 2] Glacier National Park Search and Rescue was joined by the Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue for the search. Two Bear discovered and recovered the deceased.— Glacier National Park (@GlacierNPS) July 1, 2020
