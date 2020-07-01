police lights

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK- The body of a missing Pocatello man was found in Glacier National Park Wednesday afternoon.

Glacier National Park Search and Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air Rescue were all involved in the search.

According to Glacier National Park, George Calvin Adams’ car was discovered on Inside North Fork Road in Glacier National Park Monday, June 29.

Adams' body was found and recovered by Two Bear Air Rescue in the Hidden Meadows area south of Polebridge.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

