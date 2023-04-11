UPDATE: April 11 at 11:24 a.m.
Police arrested a juvenile boy in relation to the assault with a weapon report in Kalispell Monday morning.
A release from the Kalispell Police Department said the boy is jailed at the Missoula County Detention Facility and was taken into custody without incident.
His and the victim's identities will not be released.
KPD said in its release the victim was brought to the hospital after the incident and is in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
KALISPELL, Mont. - One person was located with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after a report of an assault with a weapon in Kalispell Monday morning.
A release from the Kalispell Police Department said the incident was on the southwest side of Kalispell, and it was reported a gun had been fired.
Officers managed to secure the scene and all parties have been accounted for.
There is no known threat to the public.
