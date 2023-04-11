Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&