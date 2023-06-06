The following is a press release from the Polson Police Department:
POLSON, Mont. - A road construction project that affects traffic flow to and from the Polson Boys and Girls Club is set to begin on June 12th with an estimated completion date of August 14th. This project aims to ensure a safe walking path for students as well as improved overall driving conditions.
This project is located on 17th Avenue from 1st St. East to 2nd St. West. The project includes the construction of curb, gutter, sidewalk, pavement reconstruction, stormwater improvements, signage, and pavement markings.
This project will have an impact on the traffic conditions, as the road will need to be closed during construction. Alternative traffic patterns will go through the adjacent neighborhood, The Rolfson Addition. A and B Avenues will transition from one-way only avenues to two-way traffic during construction.
