KALISPELL, Mont. - Over the last year food delivery services have really taken off. Between Amazon and Uber Eats you can get almost anything delivered right to your house. Now, one Flathead family has gotten into the delivery game, but their focus is local produce, and it all started with milk.
Living right down the road from the Kalispell Kreamery, the Ratkowski family had an idea. What if they brought back the traditional milkman, but as a family? So they created the Montana Milk Moovers.
"We have always wanted to have a family business and we thought it would be so fun and over the years we have had different ideas even it they were crazy but this one we thought this could work," Sarah Ratkowski said.
They came up with the idea in December of 2019 and by January of 2020 they had a deal the Kreamery and started small, delivering milk to some neighbors.
"Then, in April we opened it up to the Kalispell area and it has just grown ever since," Ratkowski said. "Now we are up to 100 accounts and we started with just 10. It's only been a year."
Sarah and her husband Rob run the Milk Moovers with the help of their three children and Sarah's brother. Everyone has a job from placing orders with farmers, to putting orders together and, of course, making the deliveries. Now with a year under their belt, they have it down to a science.
"We have all of our stuff loaded up into our shed with our fridges and freezers, and then we go out and put together each customers order, load it into our refrigerated van and then we have a route that we go on. We go to each house, grab their stuff and put it in their porch box," Ratkowski explained. "It's pretty easy."
They have even expanded their inventory to include all types of produce, not just dairy.
"We thought 'let's do some meat, and let's do some eggs' and now we are looking into produce and honey and other things," Ratkowski said. "The whole thing is to make peoples' lives easier and have their groceries brought to them. Why not add more?"
And the best part, everything is locally produced in the Flathead Valley.
Right now, Montana Milk Moovers mainly deliver to Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls, but they are working to expand and include the entire valley.