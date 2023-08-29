Kalispell, Mont. - A Browning man admitted Tuesday, August 29, to charges he held a knife to a person’s throat and stabbed someone else who was trying to stop him.

Jaylin John Ridesatthedoor, 19, pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and to assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a press release by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, as well as three years of supervised release.

The government alleged that on June 28, 2022, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, Ridesatthedoor pursued a vehicle that was occupied by his ex-girlfriend and one other passenger.

Ridesatthedoor slashed two of the tires, broke out a window and tried to pull his ex-girlfriend out of the vehicle. Once she exited the vehicle, Ridesatthedoor attempted to persuade her to go with him. He swung a knife at her and held it against her throat when she refused.

The other occupant of the vehicle tried to pull Ridesatthedoor off of the ex-girlfriend, and Ridesatthedoor stabbed the man in the chest. The victim was flown to an area hospital for life-saving surgery.

The court set sentencing for Jan. 25, 2024 and ordered Ridesatthedoor detained as he waits for further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case, and the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services have conducted the investigation.