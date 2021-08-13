MISSOULA -- The Western Montana Fair had some popular visitors on Friday, that everyone was buzzing about.
Rightly named, a couple of 'bug ambassadors' caught the attention of hundreds of kids, while they promoted the Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center, that's set to open early 2023.
For kids like Maddox Dahlquist, holding the bugs felt like 'weird paper.'
Maddax and his brother Kaylex, stopped by the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium's booth at the fair.
Kaylex can't wait to hold more bugs when the new facility opens.
"I get to like look at creatures that I've never seen before and it makes, it's very interesting," Kaylex said.
That's what the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium's Development Director, Glenn Marangelo is hoping for; that the new facility teaches kids the role that insects play in our lives.
"They run our ecosystem services. So, decomposition, soil aeration, natural predator control, not to mention pollination and providing, the estimate is one out of every three mouthfuls of food that we take is thanks to a pollinator, so they're incredibly important in our lives," Marangelo said.
They'll share the space with Healthy Acres, Healthy Communities Foundation, Missoula County Weed District and Extension and Missoula Conservation District.
They've raised $3.8 million towards the new facility, with a goal of reaching $5 million.
But, if you'd rather just look at the bugs, you can take Kaylex's description of what it feels like instead.
"Well, it felt really sticky and...weird," Kaylex said.
