KALISPELL, Mont. - Several bullet holes were found in a house occupied by four people in southwest Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) was responding to a report of a disturbance with a weapon early Saturday morning when the bullet holes were discovered.

No injuries were reported from those inside the house and surrounding houses.

According to KPD, the suspect fled the scene and is still at large, however, this appears to be a targeted and isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to KPD Detective Shane Lidstrom at 406-249-7397.