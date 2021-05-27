Campsites in Lolo National Forest are getting ready to open for a busy Memorial Day Weekend.
"We are anxious to have people come back to the Lolo National Forest," District Recreation Manager Matthew Walter said.
As folks break out their camping gear, and try to remember how to set up a tent, the Forest Service has a few tips you should remember once you get to your campsite.
"In a full campground consideration is key just being polite and extra patience and having a good plan and plan B incase you don't get that site you want so you don't leave frustrated," Walter said.
Tips for Camping Responsibly:
- Be Prepared: Check the weather and conditions ahead of time and bring the right gear for any scenario.
- Be considerate of others: Campgrounds fill up quickly and generally remain full all weekend. Please respect your neighbor’s camping space and limit noise late at night.
- Store food properly/keep a clean camp: The Lolo National Forest is bear country and has a Food Storage Order in place to keep visitors safe. Leaving food out may attract bears and other wildlife leading to potentially dangerous situations for campers.
- Use caution with campfires: Never leave your campfire unattended and make sure it is dead-out and cool to the touch before leaving your campsite.
- Leave no trace: Help us keep the Forest clean. Please pack out what you bring in, including dog waste.
- Recreate responsibly: Take precautions recommended by the CDC along with local health and safety guidance to help protect against COVID-19.
And once you find that perfect site, remember to be bear aware and never leave food unattended.
"All food stuff should be in a hard sided vehicle or hung over a limb in a tree well away from your sleeping area and 11 feet up and 5 feet from the tree so they cant reach it," Fish Wildlife and Parks Bear Management Jamie Jonkel said.
And officials do check the campsites at night so if you have left food out uncontained they will wake you up and even make you clean it all up after giving you a ticket.
Most gates open tomorrow at 10 am, but some campsites are still closed due to seasonal conditions.
Authorities also warn campers to be cautious of soft roadbeds and downed trees along roads and trails. Free Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs) are available at this link and at all Lolo National Forest office locations.