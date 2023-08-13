KALISPELL, Mont. - A person who stole a car from the parking lot of Glacier Park International Airport is in custody.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports that on Aug. 12, the suspect entered the Glacier Park International Airport from Highway 2 East on foot just after 12:00 pm, and exited the paid parking lot at approximately 12:30 pm in the stolen vehicle.

Flathead County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol and Glacier Park International Airport authorities acted quickly together to respond, and the suspect was apprehended on Highway 206 within an hour.

At this time the suspect is in custody, and a further investigation into the incident is in progress.

Airport operations were not impacted by the incident and there is no threat to the traveling public, according to the sheriff’s office.