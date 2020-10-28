KALISPELL, Mont. - New information has come to light in the trial for the woman charged with hitting and injuring a Flathead Valley girl after she got off a school bus almost a year ago.
The attorney for Patricia Berliner filed a motion for the trial to be vacated and to move the case toward a resolution through mediation.
The Flathead County attorney agreed upon the motion and the District Court Judge then granted that request.
Now, both parties will work with a mediator to resolve the case.
A date for the mediation has not yet been set.
Berliner is accused of hitting then 6-year-old Jordana Hubble after she got off the school bus near her home in Olney on November 12, 2019.
Court documents state that witnesses had reported that she was thrown nearly 60 feet.
Berliner was charged with felony criminal endangerment in April.
If sentenced to the maximum penalty, Berliner faces 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.