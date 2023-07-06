KALISPELL, Mont. - The city of Kalispell has entered stage one of water restrictions Wednesday due to water demands.
The Kalispell City Government wrote in a Facebook post asking people to willingly conserve water beginning now through August.
In order to help prevent moving into stage two water restrictions, use less water for irrigation.
Kalispell City Government said they are decreasing water for irrigation at city parks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.