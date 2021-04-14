City of Polson advises public to review wildlife safety as summer approaches

POLSON, Mont. - The City of Polson, Montana reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings for wildlife outdoors as temperatures rise.
The Polson Montana Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post, "It looks like we’re not the only ones up ready to rise with the sun to rustle up some adventure this morning! It may feel as though spring has bear-ly arrived, but our local wildlife is just as excited to get out and enjoy our incredible surroundings as we are, and the potential for human and wildlife interactions throughout the region are sure to increase in the warmer days ahead."
PMCC urges the public to review bear safety and other outdoor recreational suggestions as we approach summer.
For outdoor and wildlife safety resources, PMCC suggested Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the CSKT Natural Resources Department for updates, alerts and other critical information regarding wildlife.