POLSON, Mont. - The City of Polson declared a water emergency Saturday due to dangerously low water reserve levels for fire protection and operational purposes.
According to a release from the City of Polson, residents are banned from unnecessary water use including watering residential and commercial lawns and washing vehicles.
The city is planning to turn the water off in the areas of Skyview Lane, Skyline Drive, Mission View, JB Drive, and Claffey Drive for at least 12 hours while the city tries to refill the reserve tanks.
The City of Polson said they are working to make bottled water available to residents, and they will update with more information on water bottles as they become available.
Residents are urged to restrict their water use as much as possible.