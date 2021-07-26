Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE...NORTHERN MISSOULA... SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN...NORTHEASTERN SANDERS AND CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM MDT... At 530 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from 24 miles southwest of Kalispell to near Pablo. Movement was east at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Kalispell, Polson, Evergreen, Whitefish, Columbia Falls, Ronan, Bigfork, Swan Lake, Turtle Lake, Rocky Point, Kerr, Woods Bay, Pablo, Jette, Kings Point, Big Arm, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Finley Point and Dayton.