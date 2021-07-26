UPDATE: JULY 27 AT 3:28 P.M.
According to a release from the Office of the City Manager, after the city successfully filled the reserve tanks, water services were reconnected to all Skyline Drive, Mission View, JB Drive and Claffey Drive residences at 10 p.m. Monday night.
However, the city remains under a water emergency, prohibiting unnecessary use of water to include watering residential and commercial lawns and the unnecessary use of municipal water.
Since water service to the shut-off area has been reconnected, the bottled water supply stations and emergency restrooms at Linderman Gym have been discontinued at this time.
The City of Polson say they're working with local car wash establishments to carefully balance their water consumption with the need to remain at least partially open for economic reasons.
The city is also adjusting to daily use of irrigation/lake sourced water for street sweeping, downtown flower watering and equipment cleaning.
If overnight reserve drops continue to decrease, the return to reduced lawn watering is expected to return as early as next week.
All City of Polson water customers are strongly encouraged to conserve water as much as possible.
For more information, you can call 406-883-8201 or visit www.cityofpolson.com.
UPDATE: JULY 26 AT 3:46 P.M.
A water emergency is still in place for the City of Polson, due to demand and the inability to fill water reserves to an adequate level for fire protection and operational use.
Limited supplies of bottled water are available for pickup at the City Water Shop on 7th Avenue and Linderman Gym. Restroom facilities at that location are also open to the public.
Water service for Skyline Drive, Mission View, JB Drive and Claffey Drive, which was cut off at 9:55 a.m., is expected to remain disconnected for a total of 12 hours.
As stated in a press release, if you are a concerned elderly or special needs citizen living in the shutoff area, you can contact City Hall.
Fresh and sensitive landscaping should only be watered as needed.
For more information you can call 406-883-8201 or visit www.cityofpolson.com.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
POLSON, Mont. - The City of Polson declared a water emergency Saturday due to dangerously low water reserve levels for fire protection and operational purposes.
According to a release from the City of Polson, residents are banned from unnecessary water use including watering residential and commercial lawns and washing vehicles.
The city is planning to turn the water off in the areas of Skyview Lane, Skyline Drive, Mission View, JB Drive and Claffey Drive for at least 12 hours while the city tries to refill the reserve tanks.
The City of Polson said they are working to make bottled water available to residents, and they will update with more information on water bottles as they become available.
Residents are urged to restrict their water use as much as possible.