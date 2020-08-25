WHITEFISH - A City of Whitefish employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to release from the city.
All employees who worked closely with the individual were sent home to self-isolate, while the Flathead City-County Health Department works to facilitate testing and follow up investigations.
The following is a release from the City of Whitefish:
The City of Whitefish has been notified that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We are working closely with the Flathead City-County Health Department during their investigation to ensure all close contacts are properly identified.
City employees who have worked closely with the individual were immediately sent home to self-isolate until the health department completes its investigation and any further testing. As with any positive case, if you are considered a close contact you will be contacted directly by the health department.
The health and wellbeing of our citizens and employees remains our highest priority. The use of face coverings and social distancing is critical to help slow the spread of the virus. While the City’s mandatory face covering ordinance expired this month, the Governor’s Directive that superseded much of the ordinance remains in effect. All community members and visitors are required to use face coverings while in indoor public spaces and when social distancing is not possible.
Thank you for continuing to do your part to slow the spread of the virus. Our vigilance is of the utmost importance moving forward so we will be able to keep our schools and businesses open and safe.