Multiple retailers are going cards only now that the federal coin shortage is hitting the Big Sky.
Coins are now a rare commodity that not all retailers can get their hands on right now, so if you are going shopping you might want to bring your card and not cash
Walmart and CVS Pharmacies have both issued statements about their temporary policies discouraging cash.
A CVS representative said in a press release they are "Encouraging customers, if possible, to pay for their purchases using exact cash, credit/debit card or check, and they are working with banks to minimize impact to our customers."
Walmart has changed all of their self check out lanes to "Card Only" in both Missoula and Kalipell.
"Like most retailers, we're experiencing the effects of the nationwide coin shortage," a Walmart spokes person said, "We're asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible."
The manned checkout lanes at Walmart are still accepting cash.