COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A threatening email was sent to the Columbia Falls High School administration for March 6; however, an investigation revealed the threat was not credible.

The following is a letter from the Columbia Falls School District 6 Superintendent Dave Wick via Facebook:

Dear Parents, Guardians, and District staff,

Last night, Columbia Falls High School administration received a threatening email directed toward CFHS for March 6, 2023. The Columbia Falls Police Department and Flathead County Sheriff's Office were notified and in collaboration with school administration conducted an investigation.

After the investigation, a thorough video surveillance search, and an exhaustive physical search of the entire campus by a team of Sheriff’s Deputies with canine detection and Columbia Falls Police Officers, law enforcement determined that the threat was not credible. Even though the threat is not credible, there is an ongoing investigation, so no further information will be provided at this time. There will be extra police presence tomorrow, Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Columbia Falls High School and throughout the school district.

As a school district, we wanted to share this information with you, as school safety is our top priority.

Sincerely,