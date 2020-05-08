WEST GLACIER - Columbia Falls High School and Glacier National Park have teamed up to open the first School-to-Park cabin in the park, offering students an opportunity to develop important life skills.
National Park Service Carpenter Bob Jellison said in a release from GNP “It was a fantastic experience working with the Columbia Falls High school students. Their dedication and focus combined with a strong work ethic made this a successful project."
The program began in September 2019 and centers around the cabin's blueprint, budgeting, material take-offs and learning how to construct a home in general, GNP says in the release.
In order to participate in the program, students had to apply through a selective screening procedure. GNP says the program readys students for engineering, construction and business leadership careers.
“This is another great example of how the Glacier National Park community comes together to make great things happen,” Park Superintendent Jeff Mow said in the release.
The cabin is located in the Polebridge Ranger Station in the park.
Students will also help build the Camas Road Entrance Station and other structures within GNP.