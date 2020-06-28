KALISPELL- A 30-year-old Columbia Falls resident is being held on charges after pulling a Ten Commandments monument on the courthouse property out of the ground.
The Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to 800 South Main Street for a report of a man that had been seen hooking a chain to the monument on the courthouse grounds Saturday around 3:45 pm.
A release from the Kalispell Police Department says the granite monument was pulled from the ground and drug into the southbound lane of South Main Street.
Officers from the Kalispell Police Department quickly located the suspect vehicle and the driver, Anthony Weimer.
It is currently unknown why Weimer pulled the monument from the ground.
Anthony Weimer is currently incarcerated at the Flathead County Detention Center and is being held on charges of felony criminal mischief.