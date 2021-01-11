HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A Columbia Falls man died in a two-vehicle crash in Hungry Horse Sunday evening.
According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened about 5:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, between a Subaru and a Dodge Ram pickup truck at mile marker 141 on US Highway 2 East in Hungry Horse.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating and says alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.
According to MHP, the Subaru was traveling westbound on US Highway 2 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and went off the right side of the road. The driver, identified as 56-year-old John Werner of Columbia Falls, then reportedly overcorrected and crossed the center line, entering into a skid. MHP says the Dodge Ram was driving eastbound on US 2 at the same time and t-boned the Subaru.
Law enforcement says Werner was thrown from the vehicle and died at the crash scene after lifesaving attempts by medical personnel. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened.
The other vehicle involved was a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 72-year-old man from Coram. MHP says the man was wearing a seatbelt and injured in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.