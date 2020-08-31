WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park officials say a Columbia Falls man has died after an accident on the Flathead River.
Officials say on Saturday, August 29, park rangers were called to a report of CPR in progress near Glacier Rim on the North Fork of the Flathead River. When rangers arrived, A.L.E.R.T. air ambulance staff were already at the scene.
Witnesses reported the man, identified as 62-year-old Ronald Newton from Columbia Falls, flipped his fishing pontoon boat while floating the river with a group after the two pontoon boats that were tied together became stuck on a rock. Newton had reportedly tried to free the boats when he submerged in the water.
A friend was able to pull Newton from the water and several bystanders began CPR. CPR was reportedly administered for more than an hour before declaring Newton deceased. The cause of death is still unknown.
Park officials say witness reports indicated Newton was not wearing a personal flotation device or a helmet when the incident happened.