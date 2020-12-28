KALISPELL - A head-on vehicle crash left one person dead and two people injured near Kalispell Sunday.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 2 and Sunrise Creek Drive around 4:15 p.m.
Montana Highway Patrol told MontanaRightNow a 30-year-old man of Columbia Falls was driving a 1993 Geo Prism west on Highway 2. MHP said he lost control, crossed the center turn lane and struck a Subaru Forester head on.
A 28-year-old woman was driving the Subaru Forester with a 57-year-old female passenger, MHP said.
Road conditions had scattered ice and snow.
MHP said the 30-year-old man was killed, and was not wearing a seatbelt. MHP said the 28-year-old woman undergoes minor injuries and the 57-year-old undergoes serious but non-life threatening injuries -- both were wearing seatbelts.
The two women were brought to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.
MHP said alcohol is considered a factor but drugs and speed are not.