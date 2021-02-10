COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Police said they received a report of a man making an indirect threat against Glacier Gate Elementary School Tuesday evening.
The Columbia Falls Police Department wrote in a Facebook post they managed to identify the suspect after investigating the alleged text messages and talking to the person who made the report.
The male suspect was arrested in Evergreen for charges related to the threats and other local misdemeanors.
CFPD wrote the suspect was not armed when he was arrested and it is uncertain whether he had access to weapons at the time CFPD wrote the Facebook post.
Columbia Falls Police Department wrote there is no direct connection to the suspect and the Columbia Falls School District to their knowledge, and they added they are confident there are no other suspects and no additional threats towards the school district.
