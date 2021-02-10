Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&