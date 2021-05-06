COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - The Columbia Falls Police Department is warning residents after a resident reported a bear sighting.
A resident reported seeing a bear swimming across the river near River’s Edge Park in Columbia Falls the Columbia Falls Police Department said.
If you see a bear, you are asked to call 406-892-3234, option 1 to report it.
