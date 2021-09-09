Police lights - Vault photo

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Officers were dispatched to Martha Rd. for an incident involving an adult man stabbing another man in the neck area.

A release from the Columbia Falls Police Department (CFPD) says when officers arrived, they found the adult man, identified as 31-year-old Kenneth Goldsberry, had fled the scene on foot.

The victim was located and treated on scene before being transported to an area hospital for additional treatment.

Officers located Goldsberry near the original scene and he was taken into custody without incident.

Based on the evidence and circumstances in this case Goldsberry has been booked into Flathead County Detention Center under the charges of Attempted Deliberate Homicide, Tampering with a Communication Device, and Misdemeanor Theft according to the CFPD.

Tags

News For You