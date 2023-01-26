Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Glacier Park International Airport /GPI/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow/wind. Periods of snow increase later this evening continuing throughout Friday, mainly of light to moderate intensities. Accumulations of 1-2 inches through daybreak on Friday with another 1-2 inches on Friday. The probability of at least 1 inch of snow through Friday afternoon is 80%, with 50% chance of at least 2 inches. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 20s tonight with mid 30s for the high on Friday. Winds turn northeasterly 10-15 mph on Friday afternoon then increase abruptly on Friday evening lasing into Saturday afternoon with gusts of 40-45 mph at times. Blowing snow may be problematic depending on how much snow falls ahead of the wind. There is also a potential for a flash freeze of wet surfaces as much colder air will accompany the wind increase. A band of brief heavy snow may accompany the wind increase on Friday evening with snow diminishing into Saturday morning. Additional accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM MST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 PM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Rapidly dropping temperatures could cause a flash freeze on area roadways late Friday afternoon and evening. Blowing snow will cause reduced visibility and near blizzard conditions are possible. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Tonight through Friday morning will see periods of heavy snow in Big Fork and along the east side of Flathead Lake with 6-8 inches of snow accumulation. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 1 PM MST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 1 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

