KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a scam they are getting numerous complaints about.

The scam involves unsolicited individuals claiming to have excess materials or offering too good to be true deals on goods or services.

Citizens are being reminded to use caution and ask for written estimates for services before agreeing to any work.

If you become a victim to one of these scams, you can contact the Flathead County dispatch to make a report 406-758-5610 opt "To Report a Crime.”