A couple in Kalispell is still looking for the mystery pilot who made their first dance unforgettable this weekend.
Kodee and Jacob Welch got married in a very special place this weekend, Kodee's grandpa's airplane hanger.
"Its always been something special for me," Kodee said, "my grandfather passed away four years ago, so it was something really special for me to have my wedding there."
But the location wasn't the only thing that made this wedding so special.
"A plane just happened to fly over our first dance," Jacob Explained, "If Ray was here today that was definitely something he would have done for us. It was almost like it was planned, a lot of people thought it was planned but we have no idea and still cant find anybody who has any idea how that could happen."
They looked up the tail number to see who the plane belongs to but its registered to an LLC so that was a dead end. But Kodee and Jacob are still looking.
"It would be nice just to thank whoever it was, We just want to let them know it meant a lot more to use to be able to look up and see that," Jacob said.
Seeing that plane in that moment filled Kodee with more emotions than she could express.
"I actually started crying after the dance, for me it meant more knowing it wasn't planned. It just made it seem like my grandpa was there," Kodee said.