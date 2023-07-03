BIGFORK, Mont. - An 18-year-old died after a crash in Bigfork Sunday.
Vehicle-one and vehicle-two were going northbound on Montana Highway 35 near Village Lane.
The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver of vehicle-one was approaching vehicle-two at a fast speed, clipped the left rear of vehicle-two and the driver of vehicle-one was ejected.
The driver of vehicle-one, an 18-year-old man from Bigfork, died at the hospital due to injuries from the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.