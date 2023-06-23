TROY, Mont. - A 21-year-old man was killed following a crash in Troy early Friday around 1:30 a.m.
The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said in the fatality report the driver of vehicle-one was speeding eastbound on U.S. Route 2, swerved to avoid a collision with vehicle-two that was pulling out of a Town Pump making a left turn.
The driver of vehicle-one overcorrected, went sideways and hit vehicle-two on the passenger's side, according to MHP.
Everyone involved in the crash was sent to Cabinet Peaks Medical Center--a passenger in vehicle-one, a 21-year-old man of Livingston, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to MHP.
The driver of vehicle-one, a 21-year-old man, was injured, and the driver of vehicle-two, a 26-year-old man, was not injured.
MHP said in the fatality report alcohol, drugs and speed are suspected factors.
