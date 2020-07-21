UPDATE 7:52 a.m., July 22 - Crews are continuing to contain the Clear Creek Fire Wednesday burning 1.5 miles north of Perma Bridge.
According to a Facebook post from Sanders County Wildland Fire Information, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe Fire Division of Fire says they are still investigating the source of the fire, but they say they think the fire could have started from rock quarry equipment.
CSKT Division of Fire says the fire is currently burning 345 acres and is 60-percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
Crews sent over three type VI engines, one 20 man Type II Initial Attack Crew, and a Type III helicopter to put out the fire. CSKT Division of Fire says they had a helicopter performing bucket work to put out active fire found in the inner borders of the fire Tuesday. CSKT Division of Fire says there were no evacuations and no structures are at risk.
Weather is forecasted to be sunny with temperatures ranging 93 to 97 degrees Fahrenheit with nine to 13-percent humidity. Wind gusts may pick up to 20-miles-per-hour by afternoon.
CSKT Division of Fire says Clear Creek Road off of Highway 382 is closed at this time and ask the public to avoid the area.
UPDATE 5:30 p.m. - Fire officials said the Clear Creek fire grew to 345 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Tuesday evening.
UPDATE 9:00 a.m. - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire crews worked through the night to fight a 300 acre wildfire that was burning on Highway 382 near Perma.
The wildfire is burning on the hillside along Highway 382 about a mile and a half from the Perma bridge and is currently 10% contained. The fire did not threaten any structures and no injuries were reported. An evacuation was also not put in place.
The only road closure in the area is Clear Creek Road off of Highway 382.Highway 382 is open to traffic but drivers are urged to use caution and watch for working crews.
The CSKT Fire Division was assisted by the Hot Springs Rural Fire Department for the burnout operation that took place last night. A type 3 helicopter also did bucket work to help contain the flame.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but believed to have started by rock quarry equipment.
MISSOULA - Right now the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire confirms a wildfire is burning 1.5 miles from the Perma Bridge.
According to CSKT Division of Fire, crews are fighting the fire that is burning about 300 acres but at this time it is not threatening any structures and so far no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.