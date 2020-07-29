POLSON - According to the Finely Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department, the fire is burning ten miles southwest of Polson in a ponderosa pine and juniper stand along the banks of the Flathead River.
This fire is being called the Horseshoe Fire and was reported on July 28 at about 2 p.m. The fire is a type 4 incident and currently under investigation.
There are currently 45 personnel assigned to the fire including miscellaneous overhead, three type 6 engines, one 20 man type 2 initial attack crew, five single engine air tankers, and two helicopters.
Right now there are no evacuations and no structures threatened. The fire is estimated to be at 20 acres and is 0% contained.