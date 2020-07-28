THOMPSON FALLS - The Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District has responded to and knocked down a one acre wildfire about 10 miles up Thompson River on the west side of the drainage.
According to the Sanders County Wildland Fire Information Facebook page, the Plains/Thompson Range District has several firefighters with a water tender on scene of what they are calling a human-caused fire.
This fire is being called the Sundance Fire and was initially responded to last night.
This is a developing story.