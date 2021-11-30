KALISPELL, Mont. - Most of the construction along US Highway 2 from Hungry Horse to Staton Creek is finished, the Montana Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
MDT improved 26 miles of US Highway 2 with:
- Roadway resurfacing
- New pavement markings
- Upgraded guardrail
- More rumble strips
- ADA sidewalk ramp improvements
In a release from Big Sky Public Relations, MDT said it was critical for them to make improvements to US Highway 2 before the roadway conditions worsened,
“We appreciate the patience of the community and recognize the challenge of making these necessary improvements during a busy summer season,” MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer, John Schmidt, said in the release. “By resurfacing the road in 2021, future maintenance was minimized, travel delays were lessened, and taxpayer money spared.”
Construction will continue in the spring for crews to finish painting roadway lines and placing signage. MDT said this should only cause minimal traffic delays.