MISSOULA, Mont. - Every year, thousands of people check Glacier National Park off their bucket list, but most people don't know what happens behind the scenes to make that happen.
If it weren't for excavators and snow plows, the Going-to-the-Sun Road would probably never open.
Glacier National Park's Road Crew Work Leader, Christian Tranel says getting the snow off of the road takes a lot of work.
"It's just a matter of taking the road down in sections until we get it down to about 3-feet, and then we come through with the blower and then the blower gets it down to about the pavement," Tranel said.
Starting April 1, Tranel leads a crew of about 14 other people to plow and fix the road.
They've been faced with about 60 avalanches this year.
It's a job that requires both skill and bravery.
"You just gotta know where that edge is. When that machine starts to sink a little bit, you know you're close to the edge," Tranel said.
But moving snow is just a small part of what they do.
Glacier National Park's Road Supervisor, Brian Paul, said they've got to move the rocks and make the road safe, before visitors can drive on it.
"All that rock has to be cleaned up and we need to sweep the whole road and we still have 400 guard logs to put in, by hand, and hand bolt each one of those in," Paul said.
There's a lot that needs to be done before you can take your car up the windy road and park officials don't get to decide when it opens.
"Every year its different, and the weather really decides when the road opens. We'd love to be able to give a date every year when it could open but, it's the weather, it's nature, that decides when it opens," Tranel said.
So while your anxious to take the scenic drive, just remember, they're working as fast as they can.
They hope to have the full road open by July. When that happens, even more tickets will become available.
You can find that information on Glacier National Park's website.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
