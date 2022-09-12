POLSON, Mont. - Crews rescued a man who was unable to make it back to shore in Polson Bay of Flathead Lake Monday, Sept. 5.

Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) said via Facebook they sent a boat with two crew members, and they took him back to shore.

Two more LCSAR members and emergency medical technicians were waiting to assist the man once they got back to shore.

LCSAR said he was brought to the hospital to be evaluated.