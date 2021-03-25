LIBBY, Mont. - A man and his dog were rescued Wednesday after they went missing Tuesday.
The Libby Police Department wrote in a Facebook post John Hantz, 69, was last seen leaving his home in a side-by-side utility vehicle with his dog Tuesday.
A neighbor grew anxious about Hantz after he did not come back and informed his family members and LPD, LPD wrote.
The David Thompson Search and Rescue team safely found Hantz in the Barron Creek drainage near Koocanusa Reservoir. Libby Volunteer Ambulance medically examined Hantz.
The Lincoln County Sherif's Office wrote in a Facebook post, "Mr. Hantz and his dog were very happy to see everyone and is doing well."
